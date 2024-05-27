EU imposes sanctions against former Ukrainian politician Medvedchuk

The European Union imposed sanctions against the former Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk and the publication Voice of Europe.

EU imposed sanctions against Medvedchuk

The department noted that, at the Czech Republic's proposal, the European Union decided to add three organisations that work for the Kremlin to the EU sanctions list.

Czech diplomacy managed to get three organisations working for Russia added to the EU sanctions list, the report says. Share

1/2 Úspěch #CeskaDiplomacie!



❗️ Na sankční seznam Evropské unie se na návrh Česka 🇨🇿 dostaly tři subjekty pracující ve prospěch kremelského režimu.



❗️ Veškerá omezení, která již vůči nim uplatňovalo Česko, jsou teď platná pro všech 27 členských států EU. 🇪🇺



Více informací 👇 pic.twitter.com/5vTgp6LcuY — Ministerstvo zahraničních věcí (@mzvcr) May 27, 2024

First on the list is "Voice of Europe" — a Russian propaganda tool used by Russia, in particular, to influence the elections to the European Parliament.

Pro-Russian businessmen Artem Marchevskyi and Viktor Medvedchuk, who are behind the Russian influence operation, were also sanctioned.

All restrictions that the Czech Republic has already applied to legal entities now apply to all 27 EU member states, the message reads. Share

At the same time, it is emphasized that for Medvedchuk and Marchevskyy, this means a ban on entry and transit through all EU member states. At the same time, all funds and economic resources of all three legal entities are frozen throughout the EU.

What has preceded it

Earlier, the Czech authorities discovered a scheme in which Viktor Medvedchuk participated. It is talking about the voices of European media platforms that were engaged in pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation.

Vice-President of the European Commission Vira Yurova recently announced that the European Union will introduce sanctions against the media platform "Voice of Europe" associated with Medvedchuk.

Scandal with Voice of Europe

Through "Voice of Europe", agents bribed pro-Russian European politicians and also spread pro-Russian stories to discredit Ukraine and its supporters in Europe.

Later, according to the Czech Special Service, Medvedchuk financed a media platform, and its head, Marchevskyy, came under Czech Republic state sanctions. After that, Marchevskyy fled to Slovakia, where he received temporary protection.