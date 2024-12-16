EU ministers will adopt the 15th package of sanctions against Russia — what it will include

The European Union foreign ministers will adopt the 15th package of sanctions against Russia on December 16. They also plan to discuss the situation in Syria, Ukraine, and Georgia.

What is known about the new EU sanctions package against Russia?

As the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaia Kallas, stated during a conversation with journalists, the new sanctions package will include:

restrictions for the so-called "shadow fleet"

sanctions against North Korean officials, as well as against Chinese companies that support Russian aggression.

This is a clear signal: everyone who contributes to the continuation of this war must pay their price, Kallas noted. Share

Regarding the possible deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine, Kallas emphasized that this will only be possible after peace is achieved, which Russia currently does not seek.

"First, we need peace to talk about peacemakers. However, Russia does not demonstrate any desire to achieve peace. This is obvious if you look at least at Lavrov's interview with Tucker Carlson, where they clearly state that they are not going to back down from their goals," said Kaia Kallas. Share

The US wants to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

According to insiders, the White House may impose tougher sanctions against Russia's lucrative oil trade.

The main goal of Joe Biden's administration is to weaken dictator Putin's military machine before Donald Trump returns to the US presidency.

What is important to understand is that the details of possible new sanctions are still being worked out, but official Washington is currently considering restrictions that could affect some types of Russian oil exports.

According to anonymous sources, the current American leader hesitated to make this decision for a long time due to fears that it could provoke a jump in energy prices, especially on the eve of last month's presidential election.