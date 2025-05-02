Europe is not buying Tesla — Musk's company's profits are falling rapidly

Tesla car sales fell sharply in some European markets in April, accelerating a trend that has been seen since the beginning of the year for Elon Musk's electric car brand.
Points of attention
- Tesla is experiencing a significant decline in new car sales in Europe, with some markets recording sharp drops of up to 80.7% in April alone.
- European consumers are increasingly turning towards Chinese electric cars, contributing to Tesla's diminishing market share in the region.
- Elon Musk's political stances are stirring controversy in Europe, resulting in protests and vandalism at Tesla showrooms and charging stations in both the US and Europe.
Tesla's profits in Europe are falling sharply
Some Europeans are buying more Chinese electric cars, and some are protesting against Musk's own political views.
It is noted that sales of new Tesla cars fell by 80.7% in Sweden in April. This was the lowest figure for the country since October 2022, when a total of 43 new Teslas were registered in Sweden.
It also became known that in Denmark, Tesla sales fell by 67.2%. In France, they decreased by 59.4%, and sales of the company's electric cars have been declining for the fourth month in a row.