Eurovision 2026. The names of the finalists of the National Selection are known

On December 3, the list of artists who will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at the international song contest was announced. It is worth noting that 4 performers who previously participated in the National Selection were included: Jerry Heil, LAUD, the band MOLODI, and Monokate.

The finalists of the National Selection are already known

What does the full list of finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 look like?

Jerry Heil

LAUD

LELÉKA

YOUNG

Monokate

Mr. Vel

The Elliens

Valeriya Force

PikeFish.

It is worth noting that the competition's music producer, Jamala, has already made a statement on this matter.

According to her, it was indeed a very difficult process and the final choice — the formation of the shortlist for the National Selection-2026.

Ahead is the audience vote. And I would like to ask everyone not to neglect it, because the fate of six artists is being decided. Therefore, it is very important that the audience be active and vote for their favorites. Jamala Ukrainian singer, winner of Eurovision 2016

What is important to understand is that online voting for the 10th finalist is also planned.