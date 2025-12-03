Eurovision 2026. The names of the finalists of the National Selection are known
Publication date

Source:  Public

On December 3, the list of artists who will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at the international song contest was announced. It is worth noting that 4 performers who previously participated in the National Selection were included: Jerry Heil, LAUD, the band MOLODI, and Monokate.

Points of attention

  • The National Selection final is scheduled to occur in February, with the audience's votes playing a crucial role in determining the fate of the six chosen artists.
  • Stay updated with the latest developments in the Ukrainian Eurovision selection process as the competition heats up for Eurovision 2026.

What does the full list of finalists of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 look like?

  • Jerry Heil

  • LAUD

  • LELÉKA

  • YOUNG

  • Monokate

  • Mr. Vel

  • The Elliens

  • Valeriya Force

  • PikeFish.

Photo: Public

It is worth noting that the competition's music producer, Jamala, has already made a statement on this matter.

According to her, it was indeed a very difficult process and the final choice — the formation of the shortlist for the National Selection-2026.

Ahead is the audience vote. And I would like to ask everyone not to neglect it, because the fate of six artists is being decided. Therefore, it is very important that the audience be active and vote for their favorites.

Jamala

Jamala

Ukrainian singer, winner of Eurovision 2016

What is important to understand is that online voting for the 10th finalist is also planned.

The organizers will publish the final list of all finalists by January 15, 2026, and the National Selection final itself will take place in February.

