Ex-National Guard Serviceman receives life imprisonment for shooting four Guardsmen in Jan 2022 at Pivdenmash plant

On April 23, the court found guilty and imposed a life sentence for National Guardsman Artemii Ryabchuk, who shot his co-workers at the Pivdenmash plant in Dnipro.

The sentence for the National Guardsman who shot fellow officers

The Prosecutor General's Office reports that the court found the National Guardsman guilty of violation of the statutory rules of relations, murder and attempted murder of two or more persons, theft of weapons, desertion, as well as violation of the statutory regulations of the guard service and illegal handling of firearms.

The National Guardsman was sentenced to life imprisonment.

He admitted his guilt in total and was in custody until sentencing.

The shooting of National Guardsmen at the Pivdenmash plant: what is known

On January 27, 2022, a conscript soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine, Artemii Ryabchuk, shot four of his fellow employees and one employee of the plant on the territory of the state-owned enterprise "Production Association Southern Machine-Building Plant named after O. M. Makarov" in Dnipro.

After committing the crime, he stole a Kalashnikov assault rifle and 200 cartridges for it and tried to escape. During the incident, five people were injured.

After committing the crime, the man ran away from the place of duty and kept the weapon. Within a few hours, he was detained in Pidgorodne, Dnipro district.

During the selection of preventive measures in January 2022, Artemii Ryabchuk admitted his guilt and expressed remorse. However, his lawyers denied all versions of the investigation, saying that their client will be released.

Earlier, at a press conference in Kyiv in February 2022, one of the suspect's lawyers said that the investigation into the tragedy at the Pivdenmash plant is currently underway. He also emphasized that his client's guilt has not yet been proven, so no one has the right to consider him guilty.