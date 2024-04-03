Already in the summer of 2024, Hungary should preside over the Council of the European Union. Meanwhile, the EU is considering an option to deprive Hungary of its influence.
How can the EU deprive Hungary of the right to vote
Oleksandr Krayev, a "Ukrainian Prism" Foreign Policy Council expert, told 24 Kanal that the European Union has a key and legitimate argument to stop Hungary — the 2009 Lisbon Agreement.
Article 7 of this treaty states that any country that opposes the familiar politicians of the European Union, primarily on common political issues, foreign relations, and defence, can be left without the right to vote, attend meetings, and participate in making certain decisions. This is even though she is currently presiding, has a status, her representatives have positions there, etc.
Hungary depends on the EU.
Hungary is a beneficiary country; it receives more resources and funds from the European Union than it gives to the EU. Those ten billion, which were once frozen for Hungary because it was not ready to engage in adequate cooperation regarding the Ukraine issue, can still be frozen at any moment.
First, not all of these funds reached Hungary.
Secondly, these are not all the funds intended for this year's grant-holding countries.
Thirdly, Hungary is completely dependent on this money. More importantly, Orbán's voters depend on this money.
And now their voice must "resonate" to them. They should feel that the European Union is not ready to cooperate with them further with this position of their elected representative.
Orban's prospects
According to Oleksandr Krayev, Orban portrayed himself as the only negotiator with Trump after he visited the USA. It seems that all of Europe is afraid of Trump's arrival. They are preparing new military budgets and a new foreign policy, trying to maneuver in potentially chaotic conditions. They are trying to resist the fact that Trump will become president.
But whether he will succeed in this is still a huge question. Even though Trump's position changed, he remained as unpredictable as he was, and his position in Europe could change many times.
His isolationism, flirting with the theme of the European Union's and his policy's incomparability, quite quickly breaks against the wall of economic policy and is fastened with all the regulatory acts that the EU possesses.
The European Union of 2024 is not the European Union of the mid-2010s. Now, he is more determined to respond to such provocations, stop such populists, and take a more proactive approach.
