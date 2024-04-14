Experts indicated the goal of the Russian Federation during its offensive in three directions at once

The Russian army carries out operational actions in at least three directions, which are not united by a common strategic goal. This allows the enemy to gain a tactical advantage in one of the sectors of their choice.

The Russian Federation is attacking in three directions at once

As experts note, Ukrainian forces will need more and more efforts to defend themselves against these Russian actions if the US continues to delay providing military assistance.

They suggest that Russia's efforts on the Lyman, Chasivar and Pokrovsky fronts are pursuing operationally important targets, but these operations are not mutually supportive, and Russian forces still appear to be alternating emphasis between different fronts rather than focusing on all three simultaneously .

Currently, Ukrainian forces are experiencing a significant shortage of both artillery shells and air defense equipment, and Russian forces are taking advantage of this.

Russian forces likely lack the ability to conduct more than one effective large-scale operation simultaneously, as they did in the past, and are now using multiple offensive efforts to reduce Ukraine's defense capabilities in a weapons-scarce environment. The occupiers are forcing the Ukrainians to redistribute their defense resources in the theater of operations, thus creating vulnerabilities that can be exploited, ISW believes. Share

What is the situation at the front?

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 36 attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Viimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novy, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiiv region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops 22 times.

In the direction of Orihiv , the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 6 times in the Staromayorsky region of the Donetsk region and in the north-west of Verbovoy in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction , the enemy launched 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper.