Explosion rang out in Odesa during air raid alert

A powerful explosion occurred in Odesa after an air raid alert was declared in the city due to a threat from the Russian occupation army.

What is known about the explosion in Odessa

It is worth noting that the Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned about the missile danger.

In particular, at 15:14, the Ukrainian military warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.

An air alert was announced in Odesa, and already at 3:18 p.m. the mayor of Odesa, Henadiy Trukhanov, confirmed the fact of a hit in the city.

Residents of Odesa and the Odesa district, please stay in safe places until the alert is over. It is important! Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa regional military administration, emphasised. Share

Local Telegram channels report a very powerful explosion.

Thick black smoke rises above the landing site.

What is known about explosions in other regions

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on the explosion in the city, which occurred at 3:37 p.m.

Before that, an alarm was announced in the city due to the danger of launching ballistic missiles by the Russian occupiers.

“Be careful! The occupiers are attacking Kharkiv!” Warned the Kharkiv region governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

The governor also reported that explosions rang out in Kharkiv during the night of May 17.

According to his information, at least 3 hits have been recorded in Kharkiv since the beginning of the day.