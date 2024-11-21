The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, wildly dreams of dismembering the territory of Ukraine into several quasi-state entities. So on November 20, fake information from the Russians about the division of Ukraine into three parts got into the infospace again. Moreover, in the best traditions of Goebbelsian propaganda, Russia attributed the creation of this fake to the GUR. Instead, Ukrainian military intelligence has always emphasized the opposite: it is the division of the aggressor country into small states that would strengthen peace throughout the world.

Russia is spreading a fake about the division of Ukraine: what is known

A number of Ukrainian media, with reference to sources in the State Government, disseminated information about the development by the Russian authorities of a plan to divide Ukraine into three parts.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has developed a document with a forecast of the development of the military and political situation in the world until 2045.

This plan actually involves the destruction of Ukraine as a sovereign independent state.

Thus, according to the dreams of the aggressor country, the territory of Ukraine should be divided into three parts:

border regions will become part of the Russian Federation,

central Ukraine, including Kyiv, will turn into a pro-Russian puppet state,

the western regions are defined as "disputed territories".

The Kremlin rulers plan to decide the fate of the latter through agreements with the governments of Hungary, Poland, and Romania (Slovakia is not mentioned in this context).

Russia will try to convey the developed plan to the new US administration through governments loyal to it.

At the same time, Russians consider the scenarios regarding the dominance of the West or China's acquisition of the status of the No. 1 state in the world to be unfavorable for themselves. If Ukraine perseveres and preserves its independence, the Kremlin believes, it will direct the development of events in exactly the same two directions. Share

Propagandists of the Russian Federation brazenly accuse the GUR of developing their own fake

Russian propagandist Skabeeva immediately attacked the Ministry of Education and Culture with accusations of developing this document.

Screenshot of the TG channel of the Russian propagandist Skabeeva

Everyone is generally aware of Russia's plans to destroy Ukraine, which are hundreds of years old. At the same time, Ukraine's goal is to destroy Russia in its current form on the world map.

Back in 2022, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, expressed the opinion that in historical terms Russia has two options for the future: to break up into three or more parts or to partially preserve its integrity (with the exception of national regions that will receive statehood), but with a radical change of elites and political course.

Map of Budanov

During 2022, on the wall of Kirill Budanov's office hung a map with just such a territory of Russia. In this version of the development of events, Kursk, Belgorod Oblasts and Kuban would be part of Ukraine. Such an option could bring peace and tranquility to the whole world and prosperity to the peoples of the former empire.