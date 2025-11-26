Fiery "apocalypse" in Hong Kong — the number of victims has increased sharply

The Hong Kong fire, the worst in 17 years, has already claimed 36 lives. In addition, nearly 300 people are missing.

More than 30 people killed in Hong Kong fire

This was announced by the head of the Hong Kong administration, John Lee.

During a press conference, he said that 36 people died in the fire in the Tai Po district, and at least 279 people are missing.

Lee also said that 29 people are in hospital, seven of them in critical condition.

The Hong Kong Chief Executive said the fire was gradually being brought under control, citing the fire chief as saying there were sufficient resources and personnel to extinguish the fire. Share

John Lee also said that more than 800 firefighters and 140 fire engines were deployed to combat the fire. He added that of all the buildings that were previously on fire, three now have no signs of fire.

On November 26, at around 3:00 p.m., a fire broke out at the Wan Fook Court housing complex in Tai Po. The complex has 2,000 apartments, housing about 4,600 people.

Authorities have classified the fire as the highest level of danger, level five. It started as a result of the burning of bamboo scaffolding and netting that was used to surround the buildings during renovations.

The last time a fifth-degree fire occurred in Hong Kong was 17 years ago. In 2008, a fire broke out in the Cornwall Court building in the Mong Kok business district, killing four people.