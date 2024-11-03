Soldiers of the Kastus Kalinovsky regiment continue to eliminate the occupiers in the Kharkiv region. In particular, they destroyed the manpower of the Russian army with the help of MK-19 and H&K GMG grenade launchers.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the soldiers of the regiment named after Kastus Kalinovsky are eliminating the occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

In the video, there are atmospheric shots of filigree firework calculations of MK-19 and H&K GMG automatic grenade launchers, the GUR noted. Share

The Kastus Kalinovskyi Regiment is a military pharmacy within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, created in March 2022 with the aim of protecting Ukraine from the invasion of the Russian Federation. The soldiers of the Regiment, which consists of the "Volat" and "Litvin" battalions, are exclusively Belarusian volunteers. The number is about 5 thousand soldiers. The main goal of the Kalinovsky Regiment: "The liberation of Belarus through the liberation of Ukraine."

Why Belarusians are fighting for Ukraine — an explanation of the so-called commander of the Kalinovsky Regiment

In an interview with Online.UA, the acting commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, Pavlo "Uncle" Shurmey, said that he inspires Belarusians to stand up for the defense of the Ukrainian people directly on the battlefield.

As "Uncle" notes, he and his brothers from the Kalinovsky Regiment are an example for all Belarusians, as well as a confirmation that the citizens of the Republic of Belarus are not afraid to prove their right to exist, as well as the right to the existence of an independent Belarus, with weapons in their hands.

T.v.o. the commander of the Regiment never doubted that he and his soldiers would be able to influence the course of history, win back the independence of their homeland, protecting the sovereignty of Ukraine.

For me, Polk Kalinovsky is an example of resistance. This is a war for the victory of Ukraine and the independence of Belarus. Ukraine has shown by its example that Russia, unfortunately, is not just a "spike", but, as they say, a cob on clay feet. Pavlo "Uncle" Shurmey Acting commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment

He also draws attention to the fact that it was the Ukrainians who demonstrated to the Belarusians that it is possible to resist the "second army of the world", even when no one believes in it.

Despite the fact that Ukraine lost its combat-ready army after the collapse of the USSR, experienced the occupation of Crimea by Russia and the beginning of the Russian war in the East, this did not break the spirit of the people.

Even when the West does not have time to provide the necessary assistance to the Armed Forces, Ukrainian soldiers successfully hold the defense and show the whole world what a pitiful place the Russian army is.