First mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers to be arranged in Chernivtsi

Ukraine's first mass grave will be arranged in Chernivtsi to bury 16 Ukrainian servicemen. They died as a result of a Russian airstrike in the Kyiv region on 11 March 2022.

Joint burial of Ukrainian army soldiers in Chernivtsi

The joint burial was announced by the Chernivtsi City Council and the lawyer of the fallen soldiers, Halyna Yanko.

The burial will take place on 2 May at the Sadgora cemetery in Chernivtsi, as many of the soldiers were from there.

Lawyer Galyna Yanko said that 19 soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade 'Edelweiss' were killed in an air strike on 11 March 2022 in Liudvynivka, Kyiv region.

With the help of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and experts from The Hague, we managed to identify 16 of them.

All law enforcement officers from the prosecutor's office, police, SSU, forensic experts, experts from The Hague, and the Chernivtsi City Hall helped us. All those I have listed have never had such experience in their practice to bury the remains of 19 soldiers together in a procedural manner, the lawyer wrote. Share

The city council said that everyone can join the commemoration of the fallen. To do this, you can bring a painted Easter egg with a ribbon attached to be able to hang it on a branch of the symbolic Easter egg tree.