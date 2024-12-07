According to the estimates of the rating agency Fitch, during 2024, the public debt of Ukraine will be cut from 84.4% to 90.8% of GDP.
Points of attention
- Fitch projects Ukraine's public debt to rise to 90.8% of GDP in 2024, exceeding the average for countries with a similar rating.
- The increase in debt is attributed to the weakening hryvnia, state budget deficit, and high defense spending, posing risks to the financial sector and domestic debt market.
- Ukraine's external financing needs are estimated to reach $38 billion in 2025, with a significant portion of debt denominated in foreign currency.
- Fitch maintains Ukraine's foreign currency rating at limited default amid debt restructuring, highlighting ongoing challenges in normalizing relations with external creditors.
- The agency predicts the continuation of the conflict with Russia in 2025, with a possible ceasefire but unlikely peace agreement due to complex concessions required from both sides.
What is known about the rate of growth of the national debt of Ukraine during 2024
The agency's report notes that the current level of Ukraine's public debt is significantly higher than the average value of 70.9% for sovereign debt obligations with a "B"/"C"/"D" rating.
The growth of the national debt of Ukraine is associated with the weakening of the hryvnia and the increase in the state budget deficit.
Fitch estimates external financing needs at $38 billion in 2025, up from $41 billion in 2024.
At the same time, according to estimates, the current account deficit will expand to 8.4% of GDP in 2024 and 13.6% in 2025.
The agency confirmed the long-term rating of Ukraine in foreign currency at the level of limited default, as the country is in the process of restructuring its foreign debt.
Ratings of Ukraine in the national currency are kept at the "CCC+" level. A significant part of the national debt belongs to the NBU and Ukrainian banks.
Fitch expects the general government budget deficit to remain high in 2025, at 19.1% and 19.2%, respectively.
The agency predicts that despite the recent passage of tax hikes, high levels of defense spending and a reduction in foreign grants will help maintain a large deficit.
Fitch predicted the duration of the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine
International agency Fitch Ratings expects Russia's war with Ukraine to continue in 2025 within its current broad parameters. A ceasefire is possible, but a peace agreement is unlikely.
According to them, the stated political goal of the new US administration to end the war could lead to a negotiated ceasefire, "but a peace agreement is unlikely due to the complex concessions that will be required from both sides."
