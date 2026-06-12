For the first time in history, Elon Musk was able to become a dollar trillionaire

American businessman and inventor Elon Musk has updated his financial status, becoming the first person in human history to reach a trillion-dollar fortune. He did this thanks to the record-breaking IPO of aerospace company SpaceX.
Points of attention
- Musk's extensive influence in various industries has led to the coining of the term 'Muskonomy,' reflecting his significant impact on the market landscape.
- The continuous success and expansion of Musk's ventures, including Tesla, Neuralink, The Boring Company, xAI, and the social network X, emphasize his remarkable entrepreneurial journey.
Elon Musk is officially a trillionaire
What is important to understand is that before the start of the IPO, the businessman's fortune fluctuated at the level of $780 billion.
However, as of today, the vast majority of Elon Musk's wealth is concentrated in SpaceX - the value of his shares is estimated at about $866 billion.
Journalists immediately drew attention to the fact that on June 11, SpaceX was able to raise a record $75 billion during its initial public offering.
An important caveat is that the company's estimated value of $1.77 trillion is largely based on technologies that take years or even decades to commercialize.