For the first time in history, Elon Musk was able to become a dollar trillionaire

American businessman and inventor Elon Musk has updated his financial status, becoming the first person in human history to reach a trillion-dollar fortune. He did this thanks to the record-breaking IPO of aerospace company SpaceX.

Elon Musk is officially a trillionaire

What is important to understand is that before the start of the IPO, the businessman's fortune fluctuated at the level of $780 billion.

However, as of today, the vast majority of Elon Musk's wealth is concentrated in SpaceX - the value of his shares is estimated at about $866 billion.

Together with the capital of the Tesla automobile concern and other assets (including Neuralink, The Boring Company, xAI, and the social network X), his total fortune exceeds $1.1 trillion. Share

Journalists immediately drew attention to the fact that on June 11, SpaceX was able to raise a record $75 billion during its initial public offering.

An important caveat is that the company's estimated value of $1.77 trillion is largely based on technologies that take years or even decades to commercialize.