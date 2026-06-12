For the first time in history, Elon Musk was able to become a dollar trillionaire
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Economics
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For the first time in history, Elon Musk was able to become a dollar trillionaire

Elon Musk is officially a trillionaire
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Source:  Reuters

American businessman and inventor Elon Musk has updated his financial status, becoming the first person in human history to reach a trillion-dollar fortune. He did this thanks to the record-breaking IPO of aerospace company SpaceX.

Points of attention

  • Musk's extensive influence in various industries has led to the coining of the term 'Muskonomy,' reflecting his significant impact on the market landscape.
  • The continuous success and expansion of Musk's ventures, including Tesla, Neuralink, The Boring Company, xAI, and the social network X, emphasize his remarkable entrepreneurial journey.

Elon Musk is officially a trillionaire

What is important to understand is that before the start of the IPO, the businessman's fortune fluctuated at the level of $780 billion.

However, as of today, the vast majority of Elon Musk's wealth is concentrated in SpaceX - the value of his shares is estimated at about $866 billion.

Together with the capital of the Tesla automobile concern and other assets (including Neuralink, The Boring Company, xAI, and the social network X), his total fortune exceeds $1.1 trillion.

Journalists immediately drew attention to the fact that on June 11, SpaceX was able to raise a record $75 billion during its initial public offering.

An important caveat is that the company's estimated value of $1.77 trillion is largely based on technologies that take years or even decades to commercialize.

Musk's influence has become so pervasive that market observers have dubbed the network of businesses associated with him "Muskonomy."

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