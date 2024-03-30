For the first time, the Russian Federation hit Ukraine with a heavy aerial bomb ODAB-1500. What is known about her

The Russian army struck Ukraine for the first time with a heavy aerial bomb ODAB-1500. After the impact of such a bomb, a cloud of smoke 1 km high rose into the sky.

What is known about the ODAB-1500 aerial bomb of the Russian Federation

According to rossMI, the Russians dropped such a bomb on the village of Velika Pysarivka in the Sumy region.

Open data analysis expert Julian Röpke noted that the use of a 1.5-ton bomb in a populated area is "a new bottom in Russia's war against Ukrainian cities."

It is worth noting that a volume-detonating aerial bomb is a thermobaric projectile from the time of the USSR, which releases a combustible mixture in the form of an aerosol approximately 10 meters from the target and ignites it — a volume explosion occurs.

Such ammunition has a greater impact than the classic one. The occupiers used to use ODAB from 170 to 500 kilograms.

Military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko previously noted that this is the first verified use of such a powerful bomb in the Sumy region. Kovalenko noted that the area affected by the ODAB-1500y is 500 square meters.

Strikes by the Russian Federation in the Sumy region

The troops of the Russian Federation are constantly shelling the Sumy region, especially the border areas bordering Russia. In mid-March, it was reported that the Russian invaders are daily increasing the number of shelling of Sumy Oblast, using their entire military arsenal for strikes.

So, on March 23, during the day, the enemy struck more than 250 strikes, mostly in the border region, and he was wounded as a result of the strikes.

On February 20, Russian invaders attacked a village in the Sumy region, which is located on the border of Ukraine and Russia. Four people were injured as a result of the shelling. Also, the occupiers shelled the Sumy district on January 10, a large-scale fire started in the residential sector.