According to the Hydrometeorological Center, on Saturday, September 14, weather conditions will significantly worsen in a number of regions of Ukraine.

What is known about worsening weather conditions in Ukraine

At the same time, forecasters warn that showers, thunderstorms, and flooding due to a large amount of precipitation are expected in a number of Ukrainian regions.

On September 14, there will be heavy rains in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia (II level of danger, orange), the Hydrometeorological Center notes. Share

It is forecasted that during the day there will also be heavy rains with thunderstorms in the Western, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.

Autumn rain

During September 14-16, precipitation is expected to contribute to the formation of a rain flood with an increase in water levels in the Dniester and the Sian River, as well as on the left tributaries of the Dniester.

On September 14, in places of intense rains, the formation of significant local and slope runoff is possible, in mountainous areas there is a threat of the formation of local mudflows, — the forecasters of the Hydrometeorological Center note. Share

Significant slope and local runoff will form in the areas of heavy downpours, and a rapid rise in water levels up to 2 meters is expected, and even the highway may be flooded in the Prut Chernivtsi-state border area.

What is known about the manifestations of bad weather in Ukraine on September 13

On September 14, a significant deterioration of the weather is expected in Lviv and the Lviv region. The Lviv Regional Center for Hydrometeorology issued a warning about natural meteorological phenomena.

Thunderstorm in the city of Lviv on September 14. In the afternoon, heavy rain, gusts of wind (south-easterly with a transition to the west) 17-22 m/s, forecasters note. Share

Thunderstorms are also forecast for the territory of the Lviv region.

Heavy rains in the afternoon, heavy rains in the south of the territory. The Hydrometeorological Center warns of gusts of wind, sometimes gusts of 17-22 m/s. Share

At the same time, a huge tornado is observed in Odesa over the Black Sea, according to forecasters, there will soon be a strong thunderstorm in Odesa.

According to the Hydrometeorological Center of the Black and Azov Seas, a thunderstorm is expected in Odesa on September 14.

Today, September 13, according to the center, there is variable cloudiness in Odesa. Moderate rain at night and in the morning.

No significant precipitation during the day. South wind, 7-12 m/s. The temperature at night is 18-20°, during the day 23-25°. Sea water temperature is 20-21°.