According to the Hydrometeorological Center, on Saturday, September 14, weather conditions will significantly worsen in a number of regions of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Forecasters predict heavy downpours and thunderstorms in various regions of Ukraine, leading to the threat of flooding.
- During the weekend, significant weather deterioration is expected, with showers, thunderstorms, and flash flooding in certain areas.
- The Hydrometeorological Center warns of possible local mudflows in mountainous regions and a rise in river levels due to heavy rains.
- Stay safe by following the recommendations of forecasters and local authorities to mitigate negative consequences during extreme weather conditions.
- In Lviv, Odesa, and other regions, gusts of wind, heavy rainfall, and potential river flooding are anticipated, highlighting the necessity of preparedness and caution.
What is known about worsening weather conditions in Ukraine
At the same time, forecasters warn that showers, thunderstorms, and flooding due to a large amount of precipitation are expected in a number of Ukrainian regions.
It is forecasted that during the day there will also be heavy rains with thunderstorms in the Western, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.
During September 14-16, precipitation is expected to contribute to the formation of a rain flood with an increase in water levels in the Dniester and the Sian River, as well as on the left tributaries of the Dniester.
Significant slope and local runoff will form in the areas of heavy downpours, and a rapid rise in water levels up to 2 meters is expected, and even the highway may be flooded in the Prut Chernivtsi-state border area.
What is known about the manifestations of bad weather in Ukraine on September 13
On September 14, a significant deterioration of the weather is expected in Lviv and the Lviv region. The Lviv Regional Center for Hydrometeorology issued a warning about natural meteorological phenomena.
Thunderstorms are also forecast for the territory of the Lviv region.
At the same time, a huge tornado is observed in Odesa over the Black Sea, according to forecasters, there will soon be a strong thunderstorm in Odesa.
According to the Hydrometeorological Center of the Black and Azov Seas, a thunderstorm is expected in Odesa on September 14.
Today, September 13, according to the center, there is variable cloudiness in Odesa. Moderate rain at night and in the morning.
No significant precipitation during the day. South wind, 7-12 m/s. The temperature at night is 18-20°, during the day 23-25°. Sea water temperature is 20-21°.