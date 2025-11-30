Former Intel CEO Explains When AI Will Become a Thing of the Past

Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger believes that the frenzy of interest in artificial intelligence will continue for several more years. He also predicts that interest in AI will decline due to the "quantum breakthrough."

AI won't be able to stay at the peak of fame forever

Pat Gelsinger shared with journalists his new prediction about the future of humanity.

According to him, the emergence of mass quantum computers will lead to a significant expansion of the market, and current video cards will no longer be needed.

He also added that he considers quantum computing to be a "holy trinity" along with classical and AI architectures.

Pat Gelsinger also believes that such a revolutionary breakthrough will happen in the coming years.

Overall, whenever this happens, it will displace AI from its leading position in the technology market.