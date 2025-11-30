Former Intel CEO Explains When AI Will Become a Thing of the Past
AI won't be able to stay at the peak of fame forever
Source:  Financial Times

Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger believes that the frenzy of interest in artificial intelligence will continue for several more years. He also predicts that interest in AI will decline due to the "quantum breakthrough."

  • The emergence of mass quantum computers is expected to lead to the displacement of AI from its leading position in the tech industry.
  • Gelsinger draws parallels between the Microsoft-OpenAI alliance and historical industry dynamics, highlighting the role of computing resources in shaping technological advancements.

Pat Gelsinger shared with journalists his new prediction about the future of humanity.

According to him, the emergence of mass quantum computers will lead to a significant expansion of the market, and current video cards will no longer be needed.

He also added that he considers quantum computing to be a "holy trinity" along with classical and AI architectures.

Pat Gelsinger also believes that such a revolutionary breakthrough will happen in the coming years.

Overall, whenever this happens, it will displace AI from its leading position in the technology market.

Gelsinger also drew an unusual parallel, comparing the Microsoft-OpenAI alliance to how Bill Gates once embedded himself into the IBM ecosystem, effectively becoming a key software provider for it. In his view, OpenAI fulfills the same role — distributing models that exist thanks to Microsoft’s gigantic computing resources.

