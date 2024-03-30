The French parliament considers the option of sending troops to the territory of Ukraine to be realistic.

What France says about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

According to the head of the National Assembly of France, Yael Bron-Pivet, the option of sending troops to Ukraine still remains realistic.

In his statement, the president of the republic said that he does not rule out anything a priori. In the position that France demonstrated, demonstrates and will demonstrate until the end of the war, until victory itself, nothing is exceptional, everything remains possible. I will not further interpret the president's words, this position is clear enough, — explained Yael Bron-Pivet. Share

Why the West should not be afraid of escalation in Ukraine

As analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note, the latest large-scale shelling of Ukrainian thermal power plants and hydroelectric dams is a significant escalation of Russian attacks against Ukraine

Experts emphasized that the US and Western partners should not be afraid of a response from Russia for providing Ukraine with powerful aid.

It is noted that a series of recent large-scale shelling of Ukraine's infrastructure, starting on March 22, indicates that Russia has expanded the list of targets for attacks — hydroelectric plants have been added to thermal power plants.

The Institute reminded that the USA and European countries, as before, do not want to provide the country with material and technical means, due to fears of escalation or retaliation from Russia.