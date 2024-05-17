G7 countries plan to support EU initiative on frozen Russian assets

The finance ministers of the Big Seven countries are to carry out preparatory work that will allow the G7 leaders to make a final decision at the summit to be held in June.

The G7 supported the EU in the issue of using the frozen assets of Russia

Next week, the G7 countries should support the European Union's initiative to confiscate income from frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to sources.

It is noted that the G7 countries will support the EU proposal at the meeting at the level of finance ministers of the countries, which will take place on May 24-25, 2024.

The official said on condition of anonymity that the discussions will concern the use of revenues from the frozen assets of Russia, and not the assets of the aggressor country themselves. At the same time, it is emphasised that any decision must have support among EU member states and "a strong legal basis".

According to him, the finance ministers should conduct preparatory work that will allow the leaders of the G7 countries to make a final decision at the summit, which will take place in June.

Frozen assets of the Russian Federation: what is known

The International Monetary Fund opposed the West's plans to use the frozen assets of the Russian Federation. They believe that such a move could undermine the world monetary system.

On May 8, 2024, EU ambassadors concluded an agreement on the use of surplus profits from frozen Russian assets for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine. Share

It is known that according to the agreement, the EU will be able to use surplus profits from frozen Russian assets in the amount of up to 3 billion euros per year.