German law officers detain two Russian proxies planning to disrupt military aid to Ukraine

Two citizens of Germany and Russia have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of preparing sabotage attacks on US military facilities to disrupt military aid to Ukraine.

What is known about the detained saboteurs

One of the detainees is 39-year-old Dieter S., who has German and Russian citizenship. From 2014 to 2016, he fought on the side of the "DPR" terrorist group, and since October 2023, he has had contacts with Russian special services regarding sabotage operations in Germany.

There are reports that he agreed to arson and detonation of military infrastructure, weapons factories, and industry.

His focus was, in particular, on the transport routes used for the transportation of military goods. The aim of the attacks was to disrupt support for Ukraine.

According to Spiegel, the facilities included the Grafenwerh army base in the southern state of Bavaria, where Ukrainian soldiers are trained to use American Abrams tanks.

Another suspect is 37-year-old Oleksandr J. He joined Dieter in March of this year. The prosecutor's office believes that he is an agent of Russian intelligence.

The court has already taken both of them into custody.

Germany has become one of the largest providers of military aid to Kyiv since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and is a key target of Russian espionage operations, prosecutors said.

Russian spies planned to blow up trains in Poland

The Russian intelligence network, which operated in Poland and was exposed by law enforcement officers, planned to blow up trains with weapons and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

They face up to 10 years in prison. Among them are citizens of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

The agency network was created at the beginning of 2023.

The conclusions of the Prosecutor General's Office of Poland indicate that they received tasks for the remote execution of tasks directly from Moscow, and then, after completing them, they received a reward in cryptocurrencies (mainly bitcoins), which were then exchanged for cash.

Journalists learned that the case has 66 volumes, which contain indications of the network's plans to blow up trains with weapons and rubber aid bound for Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, this risk prompted the Polish special services to start making arrests.