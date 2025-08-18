German MP Kiesewetter predicts Russian aggression against NATO countries — when exactly

Putin clearly sees the weaknesses of European countries, so he will not wait for them to prepare for war.
Points of attention
- German politician Roderich Kiesewetter predicts Russia may attack NATO countries within the next two years, exploiting the weaknesses of European defense systems.
- Putin is believed to target Narva, Estonia, Moldova, Kaliningrad, and Belarus in a potential war scenario, aiming to showcase NATO's inability to defend itself.
- Kiesewetter suggests that Russia's conflict with Ukraine may escalate into a broader war involving China and North Korea against the world, emphasizing the need for preparedness.
Putin will attack NATO countries in 2 years — Kiesewetter
This was stated by German politician, Bundestag member Roderich Kiesewetter.
I see that Putin is very well aware of the efforts that European countries are making to improve defense in Europe for the next three years. I think that Russia will start a war against NATO countries in the next two years. The Russians can start from Narva, Estonia, cut off the lines of communication. Then they will attack Moldova through Transnistria, then they will use the territory between Kaliningrad and Belarus. In this way, the Russian Federation will show NATO that the Alliance countries cannot defend themselves.
According to him, Russia's war against Ukraine is a war of China and North Korea against the entire world.
