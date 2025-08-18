German MP Kiesewetter predicts Russian aggression against NATO countries — when exactly

This was stated by German politician, Bundestag member Roderich Kiesewetter.

I see that Putin is very well aware of the efforts that European countries are making to improve defense in Europe for the next three years. I think that Russia will start a war against NATO countries in the next two years. The Russians can start from Narva, Estonia, cut off the lines of communication. Then they will attack Moldova through Transnistria, then they will use the territory between Kaliningrad and Belarus. In this way, the Russian Federation will show NATO that the Alliance countries cannot defend themselves.