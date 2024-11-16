What is known about Germany's rejection of Russian liquefied gas

As the journalists of the publication note, the company Deutsche Energy Terminal received an order from the Ministry of Economy of Germany not to accept any deliveries of LNG from Russia.

It is emphasized that the order was issued for the purpose of protecting public interests that prevail over economic benefit.

Russian LNG

Before the start of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine at the end of February 2022, Germany was the largest buyer of Russian LNG among other European countries.

After Russia cut pipeline gas supplies to Germany, the country's government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, accelerated the search for alternative gas import options and built a number of LNG terminals to receive LNG.

The letter from the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Germany emphasizes that allowing the supply of Russian LNG would contradict the very purpose of building these LNG terminals, which were intended to ensure the country's independence from Russian gas.

Germany has not imported Russian LNG since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the ministry's directive "guarantees that this remains unchanged."

Who in the EU still imports Russian LNG?

Although the US and Great Britain have introduced a ban on Russian LNG, the EU continues to import this type of fuel — 20% of LNG supplies to Europe come from Russia.

Most of Russia's LNG goes to France, Spain and Belgium under long-term contracts that the companies cannot walk away from unless a total ban is implemented.

Germany's state-owned energy company Sefe has a long-term contract to supply LNG from Russia's Yamal plant, while almost all of that volume goes to an import terminal in France.