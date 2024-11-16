Germany's Ministry of Economy has ordered state LNG terminals to accept Russian liquefied gas.
Points of attention
- Germany's Ministry of Economy banned state LNG terminals from accepting Russian liquefied gas in response to the war in Ukraine, demonstrating the country's efforts to seek alternative import options.
- The ban on Russian LNG imports by Germany underscores the challenges faced by EU countries in reducing reliance on Russian gas and highlights the importance of ensuring the stability of the European energy market amidst geopolitical tensions.
- Germany's rejection of Russian LNG is crucial for supporting public interests and achieving energy independence from Russian gas imports.
- By banning Russian LNG in its ports, Germany showcases its commitment to safeguarding the country's independence from Russian gas and emphasizes the need for diversification in energy sources.
- While the EU still imports Russian LNG, Germany's directive sets a precedent in the region for prioritizing public interests over economic benefits in the face of geopolitical conflicts.
What is known about Germany's rejection of Russian liquefied gas
As the journalists of the publication note, the company Deutsche Energy Terminal received an order from the Ministry of Economy of Germany not to accept any deliveries of LNG from Russia.
It is emphasized that the order was issued for the purpose of protecting public interests that prevail over economic benefit.
Before the start of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine at the end of February 2022, Germany was the largest buyer of Russian LNG among other European countries.
After Russia cut pipeline gas supplies to Germany, the country's government, led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, accelerated the search for alternative gas import options and built a number of LNG terminals to receive LNG.
The letter from the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Germany emphasizes that allowing the supply of Russian LNG would contradict the very purpose of building these LNG terminals, which were intended to ensure the country's independence from Russian gas.
Germany has not imported Russian LNG since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the ministry's directive "guarantees that this remains unchanged."
Who in the EU still imports Russian LNG?
Although the US and Great Britain have introduced a ban on Russian LNG, the EU continues to import this type of fuel — 20% of LNG supplies to Europe come from Russia.
Most of Russia's LNG goes to France, Spain and Belgium under long-term contracts that the companies cannot walk away from unless a total ban is implemented.
Germany's state-owned energy company Sefe has a long-term contract to supply LNG from Russia's Yamal plant, while almost all of that volume goes to an import terminal in France.
