German Taurus missiles could make life easier for Ukrainian troops, Budanov says
Taurus
Source:  ARD

German long-range Taurus missiles could make life easier for Ukrainian troops. These weapons could be used to hit enemy command centers and other important targets.

Taurus will help Ukraine hit important targets

In an interview with the German ARD, the head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, reiterated Ukraine's hope to receive the German long-range Taurus missiles.

A Taurus would certainly make our lives easier. To hit command centers, to hit very important targets, it's a great weapon.

Kyrylo Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov

Head of GUR

When asked whether Ukraine can rely on Germany, the head of GUR said: "Can we rely on your country? I hope so."

The initiative of the Czech Republic for the purchase of ammunition

Budanov also commented on the Czech initiative, for which various EU countries, including Germany, united to purchase hundreds of thousands of artillery shells on the world market.

Currently, Ukraine urgently needs an additional number of artillery systems, an additional amount of ammunition, — Budanov says.

When asked whether this supply of ammunition is already being felt at the front, Budanov said: "I don't see it yet."

Without long-term support, it will be "catastrophically difficult" for Ukraine, says Budanov. He expects a significant increase in the defense industry in Europe this year.

Budanov hopes that the EU will compensate for the lack of US aid.

