German-Ukrainian enterprise to produce 10,000 drones by 2026 — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this year the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 10,000 drones produced jointly by Ukraine and Germany.

The first joint German-Ukrainian drone production enterprise has started operating in Germany

The head of state announced this after visiting the first German-Ukrainian joint venture, which produces drones for the Ukrainian army and is located in Germany.

This year, 10,000 drones produced here will be transferred to Ukraine and will strengthen our troops. Ukraine has long been working on opening joint production lines in Europe. And today this line is working. The first in Germany. This is a real result. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

During a visit to the production facility, he received the first jointly produced strike drone.

We saw the production line and the first flight of the drone. This is modern Ukrainian technology. Proven in battle. Equipped with artificial intelligence. It will strike, conduct reconnaissance, and protect our soldiers.

According to him, a total of 10 joint ventures for the production of Ukrainian drones will be opened by the end of the year.

The joint defense enterprise Quantum Frontline Industries, as part of the "Building with Ukraine" initiative, was launched on December 15, 2025. The combination of efforts between German Quantum Systems and Ukrainian Frontline Robotics paved the way for the first industrial production of Ukrainian drones in Europe.

Europe's first fully automated industrial drone production line for the Armed Forces of Ukraine combines proven Ukrainian drone technology with German expertise in scaling and automation, thus setting a new standard for cross-border cooperation in the defense sector.