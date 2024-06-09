Germany has introduced border control within the Schengen zone. What is the reason?

Germany is increasing security measures ahead of the European Football Championship and introducing border controls within the Schengen area.

Germany tightens security measures due to European football championship

Germany is stepping up security measures as it prepares to host the European Football Championship. Border control will allow criminals to be identified and stopped, said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Nancy Feser.

Before the European Football Championship, which will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14, the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced the possibility of additional checks at the country's borders.

As the head of the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs Nancy Faeser explained, this measure is temporary and is needed to "detect and stop violent criminals at an early stage."

Control has been carried out since June 7, in particular when crossing the borders of Germany by air or water.

Travelers' documents will be checked at the borders of the Federal Republic of Germany with Denmark, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, which, like Germany, belong to the Schengen zone.

The national football team of Ukraine announced the final bid for Euro-2024

The coaching staff of the Ukrainian national team headed by Serhiy Rebrov formed the team's official application for the final part of Euro-2024.

In May, Ukraine announced a preliminary bid for Euro 2024, which included 26 football players.

The team had to submit an application by June 7 inclusive. On the last allowed day, the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national team announced the final application for the tournament.

Note that Euro 2024 will be held from June 14 to July 14 in Germany.

The matches will be hosted by 10 cities: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart.

According to the results of the draw in December, Ukraine got into group E and will play against the national teams of Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.