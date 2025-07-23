Germany will transform the Bundeswehr into the strongest army in Europe — what steps are planned

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's cabinet has approved a bill to speed up military planning and procurement, part of the ruling coalition's efforts to quickly transform the Bundeswehr into Europe's strongest army.
Under the proposed bill, mandatory tendering requirements for defense contracts would be relaxed or completely abolished in particularly urgent cases. Large contracts would no longer need to be broken down into smaller tenders.
It also contains amendments to the planning law relating to air defence radar systems and military airfields.
Environmental standards will also be relaxed — for example, when building military barracks.
In addition, the bill also provides for better protection of military airports. In particular, construction near air traffic control radar stations will be prohibited.
The law is valid until 2035.
The move allowed Berlin to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2029 — a sharp increase from NATO's 2% quota, which it met in 2024 for the first time in three decades.
The historic policy shift, after years of neglect of the armed forces, was triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It accelerated as Vladimir Putin came to be seen as a growing threat to NATO's eastern flank.
