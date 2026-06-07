Greece shaken by several earthquakes

On June 7, around noon, a series of earthquakes struck Greece. Their epicenters were recorded on the island of Euboea. According to the latest data, a number of houses were damaged.

Earthquakes in Greece — what are the consequences?

According to eyewitnesses, strong tremors were felt in Athens and surrounding areas.

The Geodynamic Institute of Greece officially confirmed that the first of these occurred at around 12:58 p.m. and had a magnitude of 4.8.

According to experts, it was shallow, with a probable depth of about 5 kilometers.

Within a few minutes, another, stronger earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred.

What is important to understand is that its epicenter was recorded approximately 2 km east-southeast of Prokopi, also at a depth of about 5 kilometers.

Local authorities are currently assessing the damage and continuing to monitor seismic activity in the region.

According to the latest data, there are no casualties at all.

As previously mentioned, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Battalgazi district of the Turkish province of Malatya on the morning of May 20.