Harvard will accept international students again - court blocks Trump administration's decision

A federal judge has blocked the administration of US President Donald Trump from revoking Harvard University's right to admit international students, granting the university's urgent request to prevent "immediate and irreparable harm."

Harvard will again accept international students

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard's request for a temporary injunction just hours after the university filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, accusing the administration of unconstitutional retaliation for refusing to comply with President Donald Trump's demands.

Burroughs said an immediate ban was necessary because without it, Harvard "would suffer immediate and irreparable harm before all sides have a chance to be heard."

She scheduled a hearing for May 29 to consider a longer block on the administration's actions.

For now, the decision likely avoids an acute crisis that could affect current Harvard students, some of whom are set to graduate in just a few days. Share

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston, Harvard called the administration's actions sudden and "devastating for Harvard and its more than 7,000 visa holders."

As noted, international students make up approximately 27% of Harvard's total student population — more than 6,700 people as of fall 2024.