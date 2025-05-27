Harvard will accept international students again - court blocks Trump administration's decision
Category
World
Publication date

Harvard will accept international students again - court blocks Trump administration's decision

Harvard will again accept international students
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

A federal judge has blocked the administration of US President Donald Trump from revoking Harvard University's right to admit international students, granting the university's urgent request to prevent "immediate and irreparable harm."

Points of attention

  • The government's attempt to restrict international student admissions would have had a devastating impact on Harvard, where about 27% of the total student population are visa holders, comprising more than 6,700 individuals.
  • The decision to block the administration's actions will allow for further hearings to be held and prevent an acute crisis that could have affected current Harvard students, including those set to graduate soon.

Harvard will again accept international students

U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard's request for a temporary injunction just hours after the university filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, accusing the administration of unconstitutional retaliation for refusing to comply with President Donald Trump's demands.

Burroughs said an immediate ban was necessary because without it, Harvard "would suffer immediate and irreparable harm before all sides have a chance to be heard."

She scheduled a hearing for May 29 to consider a longer block on the administration's actions.

For now, the decision likely avoids an acute crisis that could affect current Harvard students, some of whom are set to graduate in just a few days.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston, Harvard called the administration's actions sudden and "devastating for Harvard and its more than 7,000 visa holders."

As noted, international students make up approximately 27% of Harvard's total student population — more than 6,700 people as of fall 2024.

With one stroke of the pen, the government is trying to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, the lawsuit states.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
UN Court found Russia partially guilty in Ukraine's lawsuit: details
United Nations Court

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?