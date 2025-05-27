Harvard will accept international students again - court blocks Trump administration's decision

A federal judge has blocked the administration of US President Donald Trump from revoking Harvard University's right to admit international students, granting the university's urgent request to prevent "immediate and irreparable harm."
- The government's attempt to restrict international student admissions would have had a devastating impact on Harvard, where about 27% of the total student population are visa holders, comprising more than 6,700 individuals.
- The decision to block the administration's actions will allow for further hearings to be held and prevent an acute crisis that could have affected current Harvard students, including those set to graduate soon.
Harvard will again accept international students
U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard's request for a temporary injunction just hours after the university filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, accusing the administration of unconstitutional retaliation for refusing to comply with President Donald Trump's demands.
Burroughs said an immediate ban was necessary because without it, Harvard "would suffer immediate and irreparable harm before all sides have a chance to be heard."
She scheduled a hearing for May 29 to consider a longer block on the administration's actions.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston, Harvard called the administration's actions sudden and "devastating for Harvard and its more than 7,000 visa holders."
As noted, international students make up approximately 27% of Harvard's total student population — more than 6,700 people as of fall 2024.
With one stroke of the pen, the government is trying to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, the lawsuit states.
