The Security Service of Ukraine documented the subversive activities of another cleric of the Vinnytsia Diocese of the UOC (MP), who publicly supported Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and was waiting for the arrival of Russian troops.
Points of attention
- A priest from Vinnytsia of the UOC (MP) was arrested for publicly supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine and spreading pro-Kremlin narratives among the parishioners.
- The Security Service documented subversive activities of another cleric from Vinnytsia Diocese of the UOC (MP) who praised Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, aiming to destabilize the region's socio-political situation.
- The UOC (MP) has been accused of spreading propaganda literature justifying the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, leading to the discovery and blocking of channels distributing anti-Ukrainian materials within the church network.
- An investigation is ongoing to establish all circumstances of the crimes, with suspects facing severe penalties including up to 8 years in prison with property confiscation.
- Efforts are being made to combat hostile propaganda and promote religious intolerance, with forensic-linguistic examinations and intensified surveillance to prevent further destabilization within Ukraine.
A priest from Vinnytsia was arrested for publicly supporting the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine
We are talking about the abbot of the Kaliniv monastery, who publicly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and was waiting for the invaders to come to Vinnytsia.
According to the case materials, in communication with the faithful, the archpriest praised Putin and called for the support of the Rashists.
He also spread pro-Kremlin narratives among the parishioners of the religious community through Telegram.
The examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of criminal actions aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in the region.
During the search of the suspect's apartment, a mobile phone and computer equipment, which he used to spread hostile propaganda, were seized.
On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the cleric about the suspicion under Art. 1, 3 Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).
The UOC MP continues to destabilize the situation inside Ukraine
In the network of church pews of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), a channel for the distribution of anti-Ukrainian literature was discovered and blocked.
The SBU reports that it has removed pro-Russian publications that promoted religious intolerance and justified the Russian Federation's war against our country.
Hostile literature was found in Uzhhorod, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv and Kyiv on the territory of one of the networks of church pews of the UOC (MP).
The owners of these shops ordered propaganda literature as a group from a printing house in Ternopil Oblast. A forensic-linguistic examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed that the found copies justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, contained calls for inter-religious enmity and religious intolerance.