He praised the occupiers of the RF. A priest of the Moscow Patriarchate from Vinnytsia was suspected

The Security Service of Ukraine documented the subversive activities of another cleric of the Vinnytsia Diocese of the UOC (MP), who publicly supported Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and was waiting for the arrival of Russian troops.

A priest from Vinnytsia was arrested for publicly supporting the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine

We are talking about the abbot of the Kaliniv monastery, who publicly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and was waiting for the invaders to come to Vinnytsia.

According to the case materials, in communication with the faithful, the archpriest praised Putin and called for the support of the Rashists.

He also spread pro-Kremlin narratives among the parishioners of the religious community through Telegram.

The examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of criminal actions aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in the region.

During the search of the suspect's apartment, a mobile phone and computer equipment, which he used to spread hostile propaganda, were seized.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the cleric about the suspicion under Art. 1, 3 Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The figure is under 24-hour house arrest. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The perpetrator faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property. Share

The UOC MP continues to destabilize the situation inside Ukraine

In the network of church pews of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), a channel for the distribution of anti-Ukrainian literature was discovered and blocked.

The SBU reports that it has removed pro-Russian publications that promoted religious intolerance and justified the Russian Federation's war against our country.

Hostile literature was found in Uzhhorod, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv and Kyiv on the territory of one of the networks of church pews of the UOC (MP).

The owners of these shops ordered propaganda literature as a group from a printing house in Ternopil Oblast. A forensic-linguistic examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed that the found copies justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, contained calls for inter-religious enmity and religious intolerance.