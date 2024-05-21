Head of Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Maria Mezentseva, married Ukrainian commander — photo

Maria Mezentseva, Ukrainian MP and the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the PACE, married Ukrainian commander of the Achilles strike UAV battalion, Yurii Fedorenko.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Maria Mezentseva, and the commander of the Ahilles battalion of the 92nd separate assault brigade named after Kish Otaman Ivan Sirko, Yurii Fedorenko, have married.

33-year-old Fedorenko and 35-year-old Mezentseva got married in one of the capital's Gotovo service centers.

Love will win," Maria Mezentseva captioned the photo.

According to media reports, the painting ceremony took place on April 24, but Maria Mezentseva spoke about it publicly only on May 19.

Ukrainian commander Fedorenko emphasised the importance of social cohesion

Yurii Fedorenko previously told online.ua that it is extremely important to preserve the unity and fighting spirit that existed at the beginning of the war in order to prevent a repeat of the situation with the anti-terrorist operation.

He focused attention on the fact that Ukraine has already "broken the spine" of the Russian troops, but in order to completely break it, it is necessary to be more united and concentrated than at the beginning of the war.