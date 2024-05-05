Hero of Ukraine tells about attitude of Ukrainians towards war veterans

Hero of Ukraine, officer of the National Guard of Ukraine, and sniper Dmytro Finashyn met a full-scale invasion of Russia in the Luhansk region. In May 2022, during the battle in the Donetsk region, he was seriously wounded and was presumed to be killed. However, Dmytro survived, underwent rehabilitation after losing his arm, and returned to the ranks of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.
He shared with online.ua how Ukrainian civilians react to veterans and what they must pay attention to.
Society needs to get used to veterans
Dmytro Finashyn says there is no excessive attention from civilians — people live their lives.
According to Finashyn, somewhere you need to be understanding, somewhere you need to read literature on how to treat such people, because PTSD is a story that many will have.
Finashyn also shared his experience with ramps: "You come, there are five steep steps. I climb them a little with caution, and there are simply two one-and-a-half meters welded to them С-channel at an angle of 45 degrees, and you look and understand that it was supposedly done so that a person could get up on a chair."
Dmytro Finashyn says that everyone will return to civilian life after the service. He says they will be veterans, but they will have to live.
Everyone should think about how exactly to create these opportunities for these people.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-