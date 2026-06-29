"I was wrong." British Chief of Staff admits AI blunder
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"I was wrong." British Chief of Staff admits AI blunder

"I was wrong." British Chief of Staff admits AI blunder
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Source:  Business Insider

The Chief of the General Staff of the British Armed Forces, General Raleigh Walker, said that he made a mistake when he underestimated the effectiveness of using artificial intelligence in the military.

Points of attention

  • We are talking about ASGARD: it is a digital combat management system.
  • It speeds up operation planning by over 70 times.

AI can do more than we thought

The focus has been on a new artificial intelligence-based system called ASGARD.

What is important to understand is that it reduced the military planning cycle at the corps level from 72 hours to one hour.

General Raleigh Walker frankly admitted that he did not expect such an impressive level of efficiency from AI at all.

Until now, the British Chief of General Staff had been inclined to believe that the system would allow the army to make decisions twice as fast, but the actual result exceeded predictions.

"I was wrong… A planning cycle at the corps level that used to take 72 hours can now only take one. What they're going to do with the other 71 hours, I don't know," Roly Walker joked.

It is also worth noting that ASGARD is a digital combat management system that collects and processes information from the battlefield, helping commanders identify targets, make decisions, and coordinate strikes.

Recently, official London announced its intention to invest about 1 billion pounds in the development of such systems.

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