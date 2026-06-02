"I'm saving your ass": Trump scolds Netanyahu over attacks on Lebanon

According to Axios, after the Israeli army's strikes on Lebanon, US President Donald Trump lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with accusations. Their argument took place during a telephone conversation.

Trump and Netanyahu clash over Lebanon

According to anonymous sources, the telephone conversations between the leaders of the US and Israel were indeed tense.

Yes, Donald Trump did not hold back his indignation and often resorted to swearing.

The White House chief of staff was furious that the IDF had provoked a new wave of escalation in Lebanon.

Thus, the American leader called Netanyahu "crazy" and accused him of ingratitude.

Moreover, Donald Trump tried to dissuade the Israeli leader from plans to strike the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

He told Netanyahu that the attacks on the Lebanese capital further isolate Israel in the world.

According to one insider, the White leader knows that Hezbollah was shelling Israel and that it had to defend itself.

However, Trump believes that Netanyahu has over-escalated the situation in recent days.