IMF named conditions for Ukraine of $2.2 billion tranche receiving

At the International Monetary Fund's Board of Directors meeting, Ukraine will be assessed to what extent Ukraine has fulfilled the conditions for the extended financing program. The terms include financial inclusion, which is one condition for approval of the next tranche of $2.2 billion.

When Ukraine can receive a tranche of 2.2 billion dollars

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andriy Pyshnyy, said Ukraine had successfully met all the requirements for the fourth program revision. In particular, structural beacons and quantitative performance criteria.

According to him, the incoming funds will finance budgetary needs, the National Bank will be able to replenish its gold and foreign exchange reserves, and the budget will receive the necessary resources to cover the budget deficit.

Fulfilling the requirement for financial inclusion, which should ensure access to financial services for all Ukrainians regardless of their place of residence, is important for receiving the next tranche from the IMF.

This covers aspects such as the reintegration of territories and veterans and adaptation to new realities caused by migration processes. NBU plans to develop appropriate policy measures with IMF and World Bank experts to increase financial inclusion.

Other help from partners

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine continues to attract financial assistance from international partners.

Among the recent decisions that were made: