In Afghanistan, the Taliban has allowed domestic violence against women and children

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has signed a new criminal procedure code that effectively and legally legalizes domestic violence against women and children in Afghanistan. It also legalizes the death penalty for dissent and the division of people into "free" and "slaves."

The situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate rapidly

The code, recently officially approved by the Taliban, effectively allows men to "physically punish" their wives as long as it does not result in broken bones or open wounds.

What is important to understand is that criminal liability is only provided for in the event of serious bodily harm — criminals will allegedly face 15 days in prison.

Journalists point out that the victim herself must prove the fact of the beating in court, which is practically impossible.

Thus, the Taliban code states that the victim must show the marks of beatings on her body to a male judge, but at the same time be completely covered and accompanied by a guardian (i.e. a man, who is often the aggressor).

Regarding children, the document also prohibits only those forms of violence that cause "broken bones" or "broken skin." Article 48 stipulates that a father may physically punish a son over the age of 10, including for neglecting prayers. Share

Other types of violence, such as psychological or sexual, have not actually been banned in Afghanistan.