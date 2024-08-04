In Buryatia, the Russian Federation declared a state of emergency due to the breach of the dam

A state of emergency was introduced in Russian Buryatia due to the flood. Currently, it is known that more than 100 local residents have been evacuated from the flood zone.

A state of emergency was declared in Buryatia due to flooding

As the head of the republic Oleksiy Tsydenov reported, two sections of the federal highway were in the flood zone, one section of the road was completely washed away. Traffic is stopped for an unspecified time.

Also, on three bridges over the rivers, bridges and approaches to them are washed away.

Another flood in Buryatia: several settlements were flooded

On August 3, a new flood occurred in Russia. A dam has burst on the Khonkholoi reservoir, water is rapidly flooding local villages.

The Honkholoi dam is breached. Today, there is a sufficient supply of adjacent landscaped areas, about six kilometers to the nearest settlement. Therefore, we do not predict a wave impact yet, but at the same time today, the water continues to rise, the flood situation continues to grow, local resources report. Share

Evacuation of the population is currently underway, temporary accommodation points have already been prepared.