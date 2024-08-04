In Buryatia, the Russian Federation declared a state of emergency due to the breach of the dam

A state of emergency was introduced in Russian Buryatia due to the flood. Currently, it is known that more than 100 local residents have been evacuated from the flood zone.
As the head of the republic Oleksiy Tsydenov reported, two sections of the federal highway were in the flood zone, one section of the road was completely washed away. Traffic is stopped for an unspecified time.
Also, on three bridges over the rivers, bridges and approaches to them are washed away.
On August 3, a new flood occurred in Russia. A dam has burst on the Khonkholoi reservoir, water is rapidly flooding local villages.
Evacuation of the population is currently underway, temporary accommodation points have already been prepared.
And near the village of Khonkholoi, a gorge was formed, which crosses the federal highway on the bridge between km 587 and 588. On the bypass road from Mykilsk through Tuhnui, there are strong overflows of water through the canvas. There is a risk of overturning, driving into a ditch.