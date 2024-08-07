In Dagestan, a chess player poisoned her rival with mercury at a tournament

Chess player Amina Abakarov poisoned her rival Umayganat Osmanova allegedly out of revenge.
Points of attention
- Chess player Amina Abakarov poisoned her opponent with mercury at the tournament in Makhachkala because of resentment for defeat in the previous competition.
- The official representative of the Russian Chess Federation called the incident savage and emphasized that the health of athletes is more important than any victories.
- Abakarova is currently not detained and does not contact the victim.
A chess player spilled mercury on her opponent's chessboard
According to rosZMI, the competition took place on August 2 at the House of Chess in Makhachkala.
Judging by the surveillance video, before the start of the competition, one of the participants first studied the list of participants, and then approached a certain table and poured mercury next to the board.
After that, she rubbed the liquid on the table with a checkerboard.
Her rival, Umayganat Osmanova, became ill immediately after the start of the tournament — the victim felt dizzy, an ambulance was called to her.
The victim said that Abakarov is currently not detained and does not contact her. In addition, Umayganat claims that no case has yet been filed against her,
The Dagestan Chess Federation responded to mercury poisoning
The director of the tournament organization, Zurab Salmanov, said that no one expected that any of the participants could be capable of poisoning.
The Russian Chess Federation, on the other hand, called the incident wild. Oleksandr Tkachev, the executive director of the FSSR, emphasized that "no medal is worth the life and health of athletes."
