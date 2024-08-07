In Dagestan, a chess player poisoned her rival with mercury at a tournament

A chess player spilled mercury on her opponent's chessboard

According to rosZMI, the competition took place on August 2 at the House of Chess in Makhachkala.

Judging by the surveillance video, before the start of the competition, one of the participants first studied the list of participants, and then approached a certain table and poured mercury next to the board.

After that, she rubbed the liquid on the table with a checkerboard.

Her rival, Umayganat Osmanova, became ill immediately after the start of the tournament — the victim felt dizzy, an ambulance was called to her.

Umayganat Osmanova (photo — rosZMI)

In a conversation with other female athletes, Abakarov admitted that she decided to poison a chess player because of an insult. Osmanova's victory in the final of the tournament in Makhachkala in July was the likely reason for such an act. Then both chess players scored the same number of points, but the victory was awarded to the victim due to additional indicators, - rosZMI notes. Share

Amina Abakarov (photo — rosZMI)

The victim said that Abakarov is currently not detained and does not contact her. In addition, Umayganat claims that no case has yet been filed against her,

The Dagestan Chess Federation responded to mercury poisoning

The director of the tournament organization, Zurab Salmanov, said that no one expected that any of the participants could be capable of poisoning.

Of course, no one expected. Everything seemed to be normal. Nothing like that was noticed, - said Salmanov. Share

The Russian Chess Federation, on the other hand, called the incident wild. Oleksandr Tkachev, the executive director of the FSSR, emphasized that "no medal is worth the life and health of athletes."