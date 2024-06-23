In Dagestan, a regime of counter-terrorist operation was introduced — video

On June 23, a group of unknown armed persons fired at a synagogue, a church and a local police outfit in Derbent, Dagestan. It is already known about six dead policemen and another 12 wounded.

What is the current situation in Dagestan?

According to the media, two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a DPS post were attacked in Derbent and Makhachkala.

Previously, the residents of Makhachkala and Derbent are supporters of an international terrorist organization. In the attack on Makhachkala, two sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, participated: Osman and Adil Omarov. The information is not confirmed;

Two attackers of the DPS post in Makhachkala were killed. At least two more were detained on the territory of Berezka beach;

-According to the updated information, 9 people were killed, seven of them policemen. 25 people were injured. Currently, the central part of Derbent is out of power, and there are armed clashes in the city.

The public observation commission of Dagestan said that a priest was killed in a church in Derbent, and a church guard was killed in Makhachkala.

It is reported that the terrorists left the numbers of verses from the Koran on the back gate of the synagogue. Currently, the security forces have blocked the militants, who took up residence in the building near the Khayal restaurant in Derbent. Meanwhile, people have taken shelter in a church in Makhachkala while fighting rages on the streets of the city.

The third participant in the attack in Dagestan was eliminated

According to rosZMI, the third participant in the attack by militants on Makhachkala is 32-year-old Abdusamad Amadzhiev. He was also eliminated during the detention.