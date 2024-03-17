In Germany, they are calling for schoolchildren to be prepared for war

According to Bettina Stark-Watzinger, head of the German Ministry of Education, German schoolchildren should be better prepared for all kinds of potential crises and disasters, including war.

Schoolchildren in Germany may begin to be prepared for war

According to the minister, as of today, training in civil defense schools is extremely important.

Bettina Stark-Watzinger also emphasized that the goal should be "strengthening our resilience."

Society as a whole must be well prepared for crises — from pandemics to natural disasters and war, the head of the German Ministry of Education emphasized. Share

The minister also drew attention to civil defense training conducted in schools in other countries, following the example of Great Britain.

She added that Germany should also think about such a practice.

Moreover, Bettina Stark-Watzinger insists on the development of "calm" relations between schoolchildren and the armed forces.

How German schoolchildren can be prepared for war

According to the head of the Ministry of Education, it is necessary to consider the proposal that military officers visit schools and explain what the Bundeswehr does for the security of their country.

Stark-Watzinger also called for educating German youth about the threats to freedom in order to better prepare them to deal with such dangers. Share

As mentioned earlier, last week the German Union of Towns and Communities called on the federal government to invest billions of dollars in order to protect the population from a possible war.