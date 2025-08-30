In Lviv, an unknown person shot and killed former head of the Rada, Andriy Parubiy

On August 30, an unknown gunman killed the former head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Andriy Parubiy, in Lviv. The perpetrator is currently being sought.
Points of attention
- Andriy Parubiy, a prominent Ukrainian politician, was shot multiple times according to sources in law enforcement.
- The assassination of Andriy Parubiy has sparked shock and mourning in Ukraine, as he was a well-known figure in Ukrainian politics and served in various key positions.
The murder of Andriy Parubiy — what is known so far
An official statement on this matter was made on August 30 by the head of the Lviv Regional Military (State) Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.
Later, a comment appeared from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to the president, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported on the first known circumstances of the murder of Parubiy in Lviv.
Journalist Vitaliy Glagola, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, stated that Andriy Parubiy was allegedly shot as many as 8 times.
As a reminder, Andriy Parubiy is a well-known Ukrainian politician. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from April 14, 2016 to August 28, 2019.
In addition, he was also a people's deputy and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from February 27 to August 7, 2014.