In Lviv, an unknown person shot and killed former head of the Rada, Andriy Parubiy

On August 30, an unknown gunman killed the former head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Andriy Parubiy, in Lviv. The perpetrator is currently being sought.

The murder of Andriy Parubiy — what is known so far

An official statement on this matter was made on August 30 by the head of the Lviv Regional Military (State) Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

The Lviv region is searching for the shooter who killed the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy. All relevant services are involved. The victim died before the arrival of doctors. My sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, he said. Share

Later, a comment appeared from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the president, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported on the first known circumstances of the murder of Parubiy in Lviv.

Andriy Parubiy died. My condolences to his family and friends. All necessary forces and means are being used to investigate and find the killer. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Journalist Vitaliy Glagola, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, stated that Andriy Parubiy was allegedly shot as many as 8 times.

As a reminder, Andriy Parubiy is a well-known Ukrainian politician. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from April 14, 2016 to August 28, 2019.

In addition, he was also a people's deputy and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from February 27 to August 7, 2014.