In Moldova, a special operation of the Russia regarding the disruption of the vote for joining the EU was exposed

In Moldova, an operation supported by Russia involving 130,000 citizens of the country was exposed, the purpose of which was to influence the vote during the referendum on joining the EU.

Russia is spending millions of dollars to prevent Moldova from joining the EU

The head of the national police of Moldova, Viorel Cernautianu, told journalists about this in Chisinau.

Russia aims not only to corrupt voters, but also to provoke protests and destabilization on the territory of Moldova, Cernautianu said, providing video and audio recordings. Share

According to the head of the national police, only in September, activists of the electoral bloc connected with the fugitive Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor transferred 15 million US dollars from Russia, aimed at disinformation, provocations and attacks on state institutions.

According to him, payments are made through transfers to the cards of a bank associated with the Ministry of Defense of Russia. Meanwhile, the recipients of the funds receive instructions via Telegram on how to vote and spread false information about the European Union.

In Moldova, presidential elections and a referendum on joining the European Union were scheduled for October 20.

Russia plans to organize a rebellion in Moldova

This is stated in a joint statement of the governments of the USA, Canada and Great Britain.

Defending our shared democratic values, we warn our democratic partners and allies that Russian actors are implementing a scenario of influencing the results of the presidential elections in Moldova in the fall. They intend to incite protests in Moldova if the pro-Russian candidate does not win. Share

It is noted that Russia is trying to create a negative attitude among the population of Moldova towards the governments of Western countries, the country's authorities and its ability to join the EU. At the same time, the Russian Federation is trying to destroy the public's faith in Moldova's ability to maintain its own security and the rule of law.