In Moscow, on September 22, a 19-year-old young man on a scooter attacked and destroyed the grave of the late KVK leader Oleksandr Maslyakov at the Novodevichy cemetery.

What is known about the reasons for the attack of a 19-year-old boy on Maslyakov's grave

It is noted that the boy tore the cross from Maslyakov's grave and placed it near the wall, he also scattered flowers, removed photos from the grave and moved them aside, placing them under the wall next to the cross.

At the same time, the boy did not hide and destroyed the grave very calmly. Then he was detained by the cemetery guards and he even tried to escape.

He refused to stop his own actions and declared that Maslyakov was unworthy to be buried here.

It is reported that the violator was taken to the police station. The young man faces up to three months in prison.

What is known about a number of related scandals with Maslyakov

After Maslyakov's funeral on September 11, a lot of incriminating videos appeared on social networks and YouTube, in which former members of KVN of recent years suddenly began to openly tell what extortions were carried out in the structure built by Maslyakov, how much it was necessary to pay for the team to be shown on TV and not to cut "to zero", when what is shown turns into a completely unfunny product, although in fact everything on the stage looked much better.

In some publications and videos, there is even open hatred for the deceased.

Therefore, the devastation of the grave looks not just a sudden hostility of "a person under the influence of drugs" (that's how the detainee was described), but in some ways even a belated revenge, since there are many former members of KVN, whose fate was quite mutilated during their stay in this game.