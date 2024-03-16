In Odesa mourning was announced for those who died as a result of the Russian missile attack

The rocket attack on Odesa on March 15 was the most massive in terms of the number of victims. As a result of the Russian attack, 20 people died.

As of the morning of March 16, 40 people injured in the attack remain in hospitals. Nine of them are in serious condition.

On March 16, Odesa region announced mourning for those who died due to the attack of the Russian occupiers.

Once again, I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, said Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA.

Missile attack on Odesa on March 15: what is known

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that on March 15, around 11:00 a.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Odesa.

Russian troops attacked Odesa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, which were fired from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The State Emergency Service reported that after the first strike, medics and rescuers arrived at the scene, then Russia struck again.