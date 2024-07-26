In Russia, they dreamed of blocking YouTube

In Russia, they boastfully announced the preparation of measures to slow down the download of YouTube on desktop computers due to the allegedly "anti-Russian" policy of the service.
In Russia, they want to block YouTube
By the end of the week, the download speed of YouTube on desktop computers may drop to 40%, and by the end of the next — to 70%. So far, this measure applies only to the desktop version of the service.
Oleksandr Khinshtein, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Information Policy, announced this.
He noted that the further fate of YouTube in Russia depends "exclusively on the service itself" and added that alternative sites in the Russian Federation are "currently developing very actively."
What is known about the blocking of YouTube in Russia
In Russia, on July 12, the telecommunications company "Rostelecom" warned that due to technical problems in the operation of Google's equipment, the operation of YouTube may slow down.
At that time, Russian propagandists reported that they could completely block YouTube in Russia in September.
At the same time, the press secretary of the head of the Kremlin, Dmytro Peskov, assured that the Russian authorities do not plan to restrict access to YouTube.
