In Ternopil, a man was pulled from the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian missile — video

A man was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house in Ternopil.
He is alive, journalists at the scene report. At the same time, the operation to rescue the 20-year-old is ongoing.
Under the rubble of a multi-story building in Ternopil, rescuers heard a 20-year-old man and established contact with him.
This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko during a telethon.
According to Klymenko, currently 25 people are known to have died and about 80 injured in Ternopil, 47 people are in hospitals.
Klymenko said that the fire literally flooded the apartments from the 9th to the 1st floor, and the residents of the building did not have time to escape.