In Ternopil, a man was pulled from the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian missile — video

A man was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed house in Ternopil.

A man was rescued from the rubble in Ternopil

He is alive, journalists at the scene report. At the same time, the operation to rescue the 20-year-old is ongoing.

Under the rubble of a multi-story building in Ternopil, rescuers heard a 20-year-old man and established contact with him.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko during a telethon.

Half an hour ago, at the level of the 5th-6th floor, we heard and established contact with a 20-year-old young man. He is trapped in a concrete "sarcophagus", but he is alive. And we are sure that those people who, God willing, survived, we will save them all. Igor Klymenko Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

According to Klymenko, currently 25 people are known to have died and about 80 injured in Ternopil, 47 people are in hospitals.

We are near a house that has five entrances, two of which have completely burned down. And we can talk about a disaster that shook the whole of Ukraine — 19 people were burned alive here, including three children aged 5, 7, and 16. Share

Klymenko said that the fire literally flooded the apartments from the 9th to the 1st floor, and the residents of the building did not have time to escape.