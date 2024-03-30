In the Netherlands, an armed man took the patrons of a night club hostage — video

In the Dutch city of Ede, an armed man broke into a nightclub with threats to blow it up. He took the people who were there hostage.

It is noted that in the morning of March 30, an armed man allegedly entered the nightclub, when it was supposed to be closed, and began threatening to blow up the establishment with a grenade.

The owner of the club confirmed to Dutch journalists that his employees were taken hostage. However, later three people, probably employees of the institution, left the premises.

The police in the city of Ede say that there may be another person inside, but there is no mention of a terrorist attack. Dutch special forces and rescuers are at the scene.

In total, 150 houses around the scene of the events were evacuated.

Breaking: Hostage situation, Ede, Netherlands!



A person wearing a mask and carrying explosives is keeping at least 4 people as captives in a nearby bar.



The police are doing a lot to help. They've put snipers in important places.



To keep everyone safe, they're making 150…

Authorities are asking residents to leave their homes and closing shops. Police ask citizens to stay as far away from the city center as possible.

In Turkey, a man took factory workers hostage

Earlier in Turkey, an unknown person broke into the main building of the American company Procter and Gamble and took people hostage.

It was noted that the suspect probably took factory workers hostage as a sign of protest against Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

#SONDAKİKA



🔴 Kocaeli'nin Gebze ilçesinde bulunan P&G fabrikasında işçilerin bir kişi tarafından kişi rehin alındığı iddia edildi.



▪️Olay yerine çok sayıda ekip sevk edildi. pic.twitter.com/JFQdASCncl — Conflict (@ConflictTR) February 1, 2024

After receiving the message, a large number of police and medical teams were dispatched to the area.