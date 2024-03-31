Russian army has problems due to attacks by Ukrainian drones — analysts

Russia cannot adequately defend itself at the front against attacks by Ukrainian drones.

The Russians had a new problem at the front

According to ISW, the Russians are beefing up defenses to counter Ukrainian drones, but are unlikely to be able to deploy mobile fire teams on the necessary scale.

In particular, the occupiers are forming mobile fire groups as part of unspecified joint armies, as well as the Air Force and Air Defense Forces to combat drones. These occupiers will be equipped with thermal imagers, radio electronic warfare (EW) systems and machine guns mounted on pickup trucks.

It is currently unknown where the Russians intend to deploy mobile fire groups, as well as their composition and echeloning.

According to experts, the invaders face the threat of Ukrainian drones both on the territory of occupied Ukraine and in Russia at oil refineries and other critical infrastructure facilities that support Russia's military efforts. It is not yet clear whether these mobile groups will be able to protect the territory attacked by Ukrainian drones.

According to the description in the mass media, the Russian mobile groups are similar to the Ukrainian ones, which are actively used in the spring of 2023 due to regular attacks by attack UAVs.

Ukrainian forces have long carried out drone strikes on Russian targets in the occupied part of Ukraine, and the decision of the Russian military command to form mobile fire groups is likely a response to the recent intensification of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries in February and March, — analysts say. Share

They suggest that the occupiers have difficulties with the proper deployment of short-range air defense systems along the expected flight vectors of Ukrainian drones. At the same time, it seems that the Russian military was not even able to cover important potential targets in well-protected areas of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Federation wants to protect its refineries from attacks by Ukrainian drones using EW systems

As ATESH notes, for the refinery, electronic warfare systems against long-range Ukrainian drones are being purchased.

The main choice fell on mobile complexes of the Shpak type. These EW systems are actively used by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.

As is well known, EW systems are unable to intercept all types of drones. There is information that some factories already had such systems at the time of the attacks, but they did not help them. It is assumed that Ukrainian drones use advanced technologies, which makes them more difficult to detect and intercept, — say the partisans. Share

In addition to the purchase of new EW systems, enterprises are strengthening tanks with sandbags. Camouflage nets are also used, and lighting is turned off at night.