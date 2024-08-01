In the United States, those accused of the September 11 terrorist attacks have pleaded guilty in exchange for the abolition of the death penalty

The person accused of preparing terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 entered into a plea deal with the investigation.

According to the agreement, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is considered the ideologist of the terrorist attacks, and his accomplices Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al Hawsawi pleaded guilty.

The New York Times writes that the defendants have agreed to plead guilty in in exchange for the abolition of the death penalty and life imprisonment.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (photo — wikipedia.org)

In exchange for dropping the death penalty as a possible penalty, the three defendants agreed to plead guilty to all of the crimes they were charged with, including the murders of 2,976 people listed in the indictment, the letter, signed by Rear Admiral Aaron K. Rugh, the chief prosecutor, said in the cases of military commissions, and three lawyers from his team. Share

The letter also said the men could file their appeals in open court as early as next week.

Prosecutors said the deal was intended to bring some "finality and justice" to the case, especially for the families of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks in New York, the Pentagon and on the field in Pennsylvania.

The defendants' negotiations with prosecutors lasted 27 months at Guantanamo Bay and were approved Wednesday by the top Pentagon official overseeing the military tribunal.

Terror attacks on September 11

On September 11, 2001, suicide bombers hijacked four passenger liners. Two of them headed for the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York.

Another hijacked plane rammed the Pentagon building and another crashed in a deserted field near the city of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

At the same time, the fight against global terrorism began. Osama bin Laden, who headed Al-Qaeda, became the main object of attention of American special services. The FBI offered a $25 million reward for him.