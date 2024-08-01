In the United States, those accused of the September 11 terrorist attacks have pleaded guilty in exchange for the abolition of the death penalty

The person accused of preparing terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 entered into a plea deal with the investigation.
Points of attention
- The deal with the investigation involves admitting guilt in the murder of 2,976 people committed during the terrorist attacks in New York, the Pentagon and in a field in Pennsylvania.
- Prosecutors stressed that the deal was aimed at providing justice for the families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks.
- The length of negotiations between the accused and prosecutors was 27 months before reaching an agreement.
- The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 provoked the beginning of the fight against global terrorism and increased attention to the leader of "Al-Qaeda" - Osama bin Laden.
The accused in the terrorist attacks of September 11 agreed to plead guilty
According to the agreement, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is considered the ideologist of the terrorist attacks, and his accomplices Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al Hawsawi pleaded guilty.
The New York Times writes that the defendants have agreed to plead guilty in in exchange for the abolition of the death penalty and life imprisonment.
The letter also said the men could file their appeals in open court as early as next week.
Prosecutors said the deal was intended to bring some "finality and justice" to the case, especially for the families of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks in New York, the Pentagon and on the field in Pennsylvania.
The defendants' negotiations with prosecutors lasted 27 months at Guantanamo Bay and were approved Wednesday by the top Pentagon official overseeing the military tribunal.
Terror attacks on September 11
On September 11, 2001, suicide bombers hijacked four passenger liners. Two of them headed for the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York.
Another hijacked plane rammed the Pentagon building and another crashed in a deserted field near the city of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
At the same time, the fight against global terrorism began. Osama bin Laden, who headed Al-Qaeda, became the main object of attention of American special services. The FBI offered a $25 million reward for him.
As a result of terrorist attacks, 2,976 people died. The terrorist attack became the largest in history in terms of the number of victims.