In Ukraine, the first house was built using a 3D printer
Mykhailo Fedorov
The first house in Ukraine using 3D technology
According to the information of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, the Ukrainian startup 3D UTU created the first house in Ukraine using a 3D printer.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian startup 3D UTU created the first house in Ukraine using a 3D printer, showcasing speed and economy in construction.
  • 3D printed houses offer energy-efficient and ecological benefits, aligning with Ukraine's sustainable development goals after the war.
  • Innovative construction methods like 3D printing are crucial for restoring infrastructure, housing, and fostering convenient agriculture in Ukrainian cities.
  • The use of 3D printers in construction strengthens Ukraine's position in global construction innovation and supports the country's sustainable development agenda.
  • The first house built with a 3D printer not only provides a new home for a fallen soldier's family but also symbolizes hope and progress in post-war reconstruction efforts in Ukraine.

What is known about the first house in Ukraine built with the help of a 3D printer

Fedorov noted that the first residential building built with the help of a 3D printer in Ukraine was given to the family of a fallen Ukrainian soldier from Irpen.

Russian killers destroyed the house of Yaroslav Berezov's family during the occupation of the city in 2022. And the Hero himself died in the battles for Bakhmut in the same year. The new home for the defender's family was built with the help of a 3D printer from the Ukrainian start-up 3D UTU, - emphasized the minister of digital transformation.

He noted that the house with an area of 130 square meters. m were erected in just 58 engine hours, which is approximately 2 days of printer operation. Yesterday, the wife and children received the keys to the apartment for free.

How it will help the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Such construction is not only about speed and economy. This technology also makes it possible to build energy-efficient and more ecological houses. This makes it even more relevant for Ukraine, which strives for sustainable development after the war, Fedorov added.

