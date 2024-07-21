According to the information of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, the Ukrainian startup 3D UTU created the first house in Ukraine using a 3D printer.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian startup 3D UTU created the first house in Ukraine using a 3D printer, showcasing speed and economy in construction.
- 3D printed houses offer energy-efficient and ecological benefits, aligning with Ukraine's sustainable development goals after the war.
- Innovative construction methods like 3D printing are crucial for restoring infrastructure, housing, and fostering convenient agriculture in Ukrainian cities.
- The use of 3D printers in construction strengthens Ukraine's position in global construction innovation and supports the country's sustainable development agenda.
- The first house built with a 3D printer not only provides a new home for a fallen soldier's family but also symbolizes hope and progress in post-war reconstruction efforts in Ukraine.
What is known about the first house in Ukraine built with the help of a 3D printer
Fedorov noted that the first residential building built with the help of a 3D printer in Ukraine was given to the family of a fallen Ukrainian soldier from Irpen.
He noted that the house with an area of 130 square meters. m were erected in just 58 engine hours, which is approximately 2 days of printer operation. Yesterday, the wife and children received the keys to the apartment for free.