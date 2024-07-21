According to the information of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, the Ukrainian startup 3D UTU created the first house in Ukraine using a 3D printer.

What is known about the first house in Ukraine built with the help of a 3D printer

Fedorov noted that the first residential building built with the help of a 3D printer in Ukraine was given to the family of a fallen Ukrainian soldier from Irpen.

Russian killers destroyed the house of Yaroslav Berezov's family during the occupation of the city in 2022. And the Hero himself died in the battles for Bakhmut in the same year. The new home for the defender's family was built with the help of a 3D printer from the Ukrainian start-up 3D UTU, - emphasized the minister of digital transformation. Share

He noted that the house with an area of 130 square meters. m were erected in just 58 engine hours, which is approximately 2 days of printer operation. Yesterday, the wife and children received the keys to the apartment for free.

How it will help the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine