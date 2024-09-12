According to the Deputy General Director of the Association of Milk Producers Olena Zhupinas, the number of cows and other cattle has been decreasing in Ukraine for many years in a row, but the country began to receive more milk.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is increasing the volume of milk production by improving the genetics of cows.
- The reduction in the number of cows did not prevent the growth of milk production, some farms even achieve high milking rates.
- Farmers in Ukraine actively use the best breeds of cows from abroad, which affects the increase in animal productivity.
- Changes in the feeding and maintenance of cows also contribute to the increase in milk yields and milk production in the country.
- Ukrainian dairy farms are achieving impressive results: the average milk production rate is twice the previous standards.
In Ukraine, it was possible to increase the volume of milk production with a smaller number of cows
She noted that Ukraine has almost reached the level of 2021 in terms of the amount of milk received from a much smaller number of cows.
What influenced the increase in milk production in Ukraine
Zhupinas added that dairy farms in Ukraine buy the best breeds of cows abroad.
In addition, she pointed out that farmers have changed their approach to feeding cows and keeping them, which also contributes to increasing milk yields.